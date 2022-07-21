At the beginning of the summer, some believed Juventus to be the favorites to sign Nahuel Molina.

The Argentine enjoyed a stellar campaign at Udinese, cementing himself as one of the most exciting wingbacks in Serie A. He contributed with seven goals and five assists. This was more than enough to attract the Old Lady’s interest.

But while Federico Cherubini and company were busy on other fronts, another suitor managed to gain ground and reportedly reach the finish line.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid has found an agreement with Udinese for the transfer of Molina.

The market expert even gave it his famous “Here We Go”, signaling that the deal is now imminent.

Nahuel Molina will be unveiled as new Atletico Madrid player in the next days, full agreement in place with Udinese and paperworks being prepared. Nehuen Pérez will be included in the deal as he's now joining Udinese.

The Spanish capital side added Molina’s compatriot Nehuen Perez to the package. The young defender had already played for Zebrette last season on loan from the Colchoneros.

Juve FC say

After signing Rodrigo De Paul last summer, Atletico have once again beat Juventus for the services of an Argentine who shone at Udinese.

However, it’s difficult to blame the management for this missed opportunity. After all, the directors have been tangled with various negotiations throughout the past couple of months.

While Molina would have been an excellent right wingback, the Biacnoneri’s priorities lie elsewhere this summer.

Max Allegri is currently covered for the role thanks to the presence of Danilo, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio.