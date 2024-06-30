Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze is proving to be one of the best players at Euro 2024, with three goals from three group games making him the top goalscorer in the competition.

The Metz attacker arrived at the tournament after a brilliant season, and he is expected to change clubs when the competition ends.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for a Georgian team that is clearly punching above its weight, and he is now valued at €20 million.

That fee is significant, but it would be justified if he scores another goal at the Euros or wins the competition’s Golden Boot.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims Juventus is regretting passing up the chance to sign him last summer.

The Bianconeri were tracking him at the time and could have signed him for around €7 million.

However, they believed he was not ready, and now his value has more than doubled.

Juve FC Says

Football is a complicated business and it makes no sense for us to regret not signing him because there is a good chance that he might have come to the club and flopped.

We have a better striker in Dusan Vlahovic, and if we can get the best from the Serbian, we will not need another striker.