Juventus missed out on Barcelona man who already searched for a house in Turin

October 20, 2022 - 11:30 am

Juventus has signed some very fine players in its history, but there are others who came close to joining the Bianconeri before the transfer broke down.

Most famously, Luis Suarez had issues with his Italian language proficiency tests when he wanted to join them from Barcelona.

The striker is not the only one who came close to wearing black and white, with Ferran Torres also revealed to have been the subject of serious interest from the Bianconeri.

The Spaniard has just returned to Spain with Barcelona after a short spell in the Premier League with Manchester City.

However, Hector Peris Ros, the agent who serves him, says he could have moved from Valencia to Juve instead.

He said via Football Italia:

“It was the summer of 2020, and I knew Ferran would have left Valencia for a top club. We were in advanced talks with Juventus and Fabio Paratici. Ferran was even looking for a house in Turin.

“However, Juventus did not satisfy Valencia financially, so Ferran joined Manchester City before returning to Barcelona.”

Juve FC Says

Several players have been close to joining us in the past and the deal broke down, so Torres’ case is not unique.

This is part of the football business and because a player agrees to join us does not mean we will find an agreement with his employers.

