Juventus missed out on new Arsenal signing his father has revealed

The father of new Arsenal signing, Thomas Partey, has revealed that his son had offers from Juventus before he joined the Gunners.

Jacob Partey hinted that several top teams wanted to sign the former Atletico Madrid man before he made the move to the Emirates on deadline day.

He, however, said that they were waiting for an offer from a “bigger club” before Arsenal swooped for him.

“We actually weren’t disturbed by anything because we hoped a bigger team will come,” the father of the new Arsenal star told MyJoyOnline via Football Italia.

“We were aware of the [other teams that were interested]: Juventus, Chelsea and so forth. So through all of this we knew God was with us. From that minute we started to dance to ‘Party after Party’.”

“Thomas was willing to play where there is Champions League but [I suggested to him that] can’t he be where there is no Champions League and help them get into the Champions League?”

Juve was looking to overhaul their team in this transfer window and a player like Partey who has emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment would have been a perfect addition.

It remains unclear why the Bianconeri didn’t land him, but they would have had to trigger his 50m euros release clause just like Arsenal did because Atletico was not prepared to negotiate a transfer for the midfielder.

Juve signed Weston McKennie this summer and there are high hopes that the 22-year-old will be a huge success in Italy.