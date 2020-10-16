Juventus missed out on young European hotshot, here is why

Juventus was one of the teams that wanted to sign Braut Erling Haaland before he moved to Borussia Dortmund in January.

The Norwegian striker emerged as one of the top strikers in Europe in the first half of last season and he attracted the attention of several top teams.

After scoring goals for fun for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga and Champions League, his suitors couldn’t wait to sign him.

He would eventually move to Borussia Dortmund, but Calciomercato claims that he was close to making a switch to Juventus.

The report claims that Juve made a fine effort to try to sign him and they got close to sealing the deal.

However, the young striker was always in control of his future and he decided against joining the Bianconeri.

This is because he knew he would struggle to play regularly in Turin, so he chose a team that will give him the chance to play more often.

The striker has continued his goalscoring spree for the German side and a future away at a bigger team is certainly a possibility, Juve should be in a position to land him by then.