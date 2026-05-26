Marcos Senesi has attracted growing transfer interest after Juventus’ long-standing attempts to sign him since the January transfer window now appear likely to end in disappointment, with two Premier League clubs reportedly leading the race for his signature.

The defender has earned a strong reputation during his time in England, establishing himself as one of Bournemouth’s most reliable performers. His consistency and defensive quality have contributed to the club’s progress in recent seasons, including their push for European qualification and an impressive second half of the campaign in which they remained unbeaten.

Bournemouth’s defensive stability, with Senesi playing a key role, has made him one of the most sought-after defenders outside the traditional top six, and his performances have continued to attract attention from across Europe.

Premier League Clubs Move Ahead in Transfer Race

Juventus had been monitoring Senesi closely and were hoping to secure his signature as part of their defensive rebuild. However, competition has intensified, with Tottenham Hotspur now reportedly leading the race after securing their place in the Premier League for another season.

As reported by Tuttojuve, Liverpool are also strongly interested in the defender and are believed to be ahead of Juventus in the pursuit. The player is said to prefer remaining in the Premier League, which further complicates Juventus’ chances of completing a deal.

Senesi has also reportedly declined to sign a new contract at Bournemouth, increasing speculation that a summer move is increasingly likely as clubs prepare formal approaches.

Juventus Face Transfer Market Setback

Juventus’ chances of strengthening their squad with top targets may be affected by their failure to secure Champions League qualification for next season. Without top-level European football, the club faces greater difficulty competing financially and structurally with Premier League rivals.

Despite this, Juventus still retain strong historical appeal and remain one of Europe’s most recognisable clubs, which could influence certain transfer decisions. However, the current situation suggests they will need to work harder to convince elite targets such as Senesi to consider a move to Turin this summer.