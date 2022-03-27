Juventus misses out on the signature of Uruguayan defender

Mathias Olivera is one of the left-backs Juventus has been targeting before now as they look to replace the underperforming Alex Sandro on their lineup.

The Uruguayan plays for Getafe now and has been a prominent member of their first team.

His fine performances in different competitions have attracted the attention of the Bianconeri and many other clubs who have been following him.

Juve has had to alternate between Sandro and Luca Pellegrini in this campaign and might rid themselves of the Brazilian in the summer.

However, Olivera might not be available to replace him, with Football Italia claiming the defender looks set to join Napoli instead.

The report claims that the Partenopei has reached an agreement with his current employers worth a total of €11m plus performance-related bonuses.

This means he will join them in the summer and Juve has to look elsewhere for a left-back that will replace Sandro now.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini has had enough minutes to develop his game, and he is making progress in that regard.

However, we still need a more experienced left-back to support him if Sandro leaves the club in the summer.

It remains unclear if we can still hijack Olivera’s move to Napoli, but there are other left-backs we could easily sign when the transfer window reopens.