Despite being historically regarded as the biggest club in Italy, Juventus is currently facing challenges in attracting crowds to their matches.

Having dominated Italian football for several seasons prior to 2020, when they last won the league title, Juventus has struggled to consistently deliver value for their fans, both on and off the field.

This decline in performance has had a noticeable impact on their match attendance figures. Many fans are finding it difficult to muster excitement for Juventus matches, leading some to opt out of attending until the team’s fortunes improve.

A report on Calciomercato has shed light on the average attendance figures across Serie A, with Juventus ranking 6th in this regard. They have been drawing an average of 39,778 fans per game, a figure lower than that of Lazio, Napoli, AS Roma, AC Milan, and Inter Milan when they play at their respective stadiums.

Juve FC Says

We have had too many disappointing matches, and we cannot blame the fans if they refuse to come to the Allianz Stadiums to watch games.

They work hard to make money for tickets and deserve the best performances when they are in the stands.

Until we begin to deliver top performances for them to see, most will not return to the ground to watch games.