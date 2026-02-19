Juventus’ hopes of cashing in on Nico Gonzalez have been dealt a significant blow following the winger’s latest injury.

The Bianconeri bought the Argentine from their arch-rivals Fiorentina in the summer of 2024, splashing circa €35 million to secure his services.

The 27-year-old contributed with five goals and as many assists across all competitions, but his performances were considered largely underwhelming, with Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor both preferring Francisco Conceicao.

Nico Gonzalez could return to Juventus after Atletico Madrid loan spell

Last summer, Juventus managed to send Gonzalez to Atletico Madrid on loan for €1 million, with an option to buy for another €32 million.

The former Stuttgart star began his Spanish experience on a positive note, cementing himself as a regular starter in Diego Simeone’s lineup. However, he’s been recently dealing with physical problems.

According to Tuttosport, the winger has sustained a new injury that will keep him on the sidelines for at least three weeks.

Nico Gonzalez (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Juventus now fear that the obligation to buy the clause might not be triggered.

The agreement between the two clubs states that the Colchoneros would have to buy Gonzalez if he plays 45 minutes or more in at least 60% of the club’s LaLiga fixtures, which effectively equals 21 appearances.

Atletico Madrid’s obligation to buy Nico Gonzalez unlikely to kick in

At this stage, the Argentine international has made 18 appearances in Spain’s top flight, but only 13 have reached the required threshold of game time.

Therefore, Gonzalez still has to play 45 minutes in at least eight other LaLiga fixtures. But with only 14 rounds left before the end of the season, and the player currently out with an injury, this prospect may have become a long shot.

It should be noted that Atletico’s option to buy allows them to keep the Juventus loanee on a permanent basis regardless of this condition, but they might be reluctant to activate it considering the price tag.

In any case, Gonzalez remains tied to Juventus with a contract valid until June 2029.