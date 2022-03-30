Juventus money problem could scupper their move for Premier League star

Juventus has long been linked with a move for Paul Pogba as he nears leaving Manchester United.

The Frenchman’s current deal runs out in the summer and he doesn’t seem keen to extend his stay at the English club.

This has opened up the possibility of another team landing the World Cup winner and Juve would like to bring him back to Turin.

He helped them win several trophies in his first spell between 2012 and 2016 before returning to England.

A move back to Turin would be an exciting and romantic one, but Juve will struggle to pull it off.

Football Italia claims the Bianconeri have set a limit on how much they can offer him in wages as they continue to restructure their salary offerings.

It claims they can only pay him €10m per season, but that is a lot less than the €15m he currently makes at Manchester United.

Juve FC Says

Pogba would be a great addition to our team and he has proven over the years that he is a good player.

However, he is already 29 and is approaching the end of his career as a footballer, we need to be careful about what we offer to him.

The midfielder has to accept what we can give him or we can turn to a much younger alternative.