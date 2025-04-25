This could potentially be Andrea Cambiaso’s final season as a Juventus player, following interest from Manchester City in January. The Premier League champions’ approach took Juventus by surprise, as they had not expected such significant interest in the player. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri were open to negotiating his departure from the Allianz Stadium, as Cambiaso had shown promise but was not considered irreplaceable. The prospect of a move to Manchester City seemed exciting, and Juventus were prepared to listen to offers.

However, despite the early interest, Manchester City did not pursue the move further, and Cambiaso remained at Juventus until the end of the season. While City may have backed off in January, it is believed that they will attempt to sign Cambiaso again at the conclusion of the current campaign. Juventus, for their part, would be willing to sell the player, but only if the right price is offered. The club is always open to considering departures for the right deals, especially if it helps with restructuring or strengthening other areas of the squad.

(Getty Images)

If Cambiaso does leave, Juventus will be in the market for a new full-back, and one of their top targets for that role is Maxim De Cuyper of Club Brugge. Juve have been keeping a close eye on De Cuyper for several months, and they believe he could be the ideal candidate to bolster their defensive options. According to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus remains interested in De Cuyper and is monitoring his situation closely. The Belgian defender has impressed with his consistent performances in the Belgian Pro League, and Juventus sees him as a player who could bring added strength to their backline.

Club Brugge reportedly values De Cuyper at €25 million, and if Cambiaso is sold, Juventus would be in a strong position to move for the Belgian. De Cuyper’s attributes make him one of the finest full-backs in Europe at the moment, and if Juventus does not act quickly, it is very likely that other top European clubs will make a move for him. His potential signing would not only provide a direct replacement for Cambiaso but also enhance Juventus’s defensive options with a talented young player who could grow and develop further in the club’s setup.