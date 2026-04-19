Juventus will reportedly take the opportunity to scout Jhon Lucumi up close and personal when they host Bologna on Sunday.

The Bianconeri will host the Emilian club at the Allianz Stadium, with the contest kicking off at 20:45 CET.

Vincenzo Italiano’s squad features Federico Bernardeschi, who returns to his former ground for the first time since leaving the club in the summer of 2022. Riccardo Orsolini was also on Juve’s books at one stage in his career, while Joao Mario will be facing his parent club, having joined Bologna in January on loan.

While the aforementioned players will be facing their past, it could be quite the opposite for Lucumi, as his future might lie in Turin.

Juventus will keep a close eye on Jhon Lucumi on Sunday

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have been keeping close tabs on the Colombian defender, who could be on his way out of Bologna.

Juventus have almost given up on signing Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, who appears destined to join Tottenham Hotspur, so they’re now searching the market for another left-footed defender.

Lucumi could be the right profile for the Turin-based giants, given his Serie A experience and short-term contract.

The 27-year-old’s current deal with Bologna is only valid until June 2027, and the centre-back has made it abundantly clear he doesn’t fancy signing a renewal.

Therefore, the Rossoblu must either sell him this summer or risk losing him for free a year later.

Why Lucumi is an attractive profile for Juve

Due to his contract situation, Lucumi could be available at a discount this summer, making him an enticing profile for Juventus CEO Damien Comolli.

The pink newspaper adds that Luciano Spalletti would also be in favour of the Colombian’s arrival, so a solid display on Sunday would only boost his chances.

Lucumi joined Bologna in the summer of 2022, making an €8 million move from Genk. He formed a solid partnership with Riccardo Calafiori and Sam Beukema during his time at the Renato Dall’Ara, and he’s expected to follow his former teammates out the door.