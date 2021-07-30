Juventus monitoring an alternative option to Locatelli

Juventus has been linked with a move for Corentin Tolisso who has an expiring contract at Bayern Munich.
The World Cup winner is nearing the end of his stint at the 2020 Champions League winners.
Juve remains interested in a move for him and has been paying attention to his future developments.
It appeared as if he would make the move to Turin this summer, but Calciomercato reveals that they are only considering a move for him as an alternative to Manuel Locatelli.
Juve has been in talks with Sassuolo over signing the Euro 2020 winner for some time, but there hasn’t been a breakthrough just yet.
The report claims that Juventus will only open talks to sign Tolisso if it becomes clear that they cannot land Locatelli.
The former Lyon man is one of the finest midfielders in Europe, but he can only be useful if he can stay fit for a decent period of time.
Tolisso is not the only midfielder that Juventus has been linked with a move for as the Bianconeri is also reportedly targeting a return for Miralem Pjanic.
The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot could also be sacrificed for new midfield talent to join Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.
6 Comments
if they don`t get locatelli we will be a laughing stock AGAIN! there is no alternative, even as great as Aouar is, it is STILL a humiliating failure not to get Locatelli.
tolisso not even in a conversation.
Juventus problem is that they got to desperate to win the champions league. They went and wasted 100 million euros plus 31 million wages on ronado salary. Now they are struggling to sign a player who is superb and only 40 million
100 million plus 31 million in wages on ronaldo = failure for juventus. No champion league to date and they surrender their scudetto to inter Milan.
40 MILLION EUROS PROBABY 4 MILLION PER SEASON FOR LOCATELLI WHO HELPED ITALY WON THE euros
Not landing Locatelli will be a disaster. We need more Italian players back in this Juve side because they the Juve show grinta. I don’t want Tolisso or Pjanic. And if I’m not mistaken, Tolisso ignored Juve and went to Bayern so now we should ignore him.
Tolisso what? If they can’t get Locatelli then they shouldn’t bother bringing in another liability. It’s so boring at Juve right now!!!