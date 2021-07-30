Juventus monitoring an alternative option to Locatelli

Juventus has been linked with a move for Corentin Tolisso who has an expiring contract at Bayern Munich.

The World Cup winner is nearing the end of his stint at the 2020 Champions League winners.

Juve remains interested in a move for him and has been paying attention to his future developments.

It appeared as if he would make the move to Turin this summer, but Calciomercato reveals that they are only considering a move for him as an alternative to Manuel Locatelli.

Juve has been in talks with Sassuolo over signing the Euro 2020 winner for some time, but there hasn’t been a breakthrough just yet.

The report claims that Juventus will only open talks to sign Tolisso if it becomes clear that they cannot land Locatelli.

The former Lyon man is one of the finest midfielders in Europe, but he can only be useful if he can stay fit for a decent period of time.

Tolisso is not the only midfielder that Juventus has been linked with a move for as the Bianconeri is also reportedly targeting a return for Miralem Pjanic.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot could also be sacrificed for new midfield talent to join Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.