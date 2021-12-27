Juventus monitoring another unsatisfied PSG star

Juventus is monitoring PSG’s Georginio Wijnaldum as the Dutchman continues to struggle to play regularly at the French club.

He joined the Parisians as a free agent from Liverpool in the summer, but he entered a squad that has quality players in many departments.

This has made playing regularly hard and he could ask to leave the French giants in January.

Calciomercato says he and Sergio Ramos have been terrible for PSG and they could be allowed to leave the club as early as next month.

Juventus has been linked with a move for Mauro Icardi for much of this season, but Wijnaldum could move to Turin before the former Inter Milan striker.

Juve FC Says

The current Juventus midfield needs more quality and Wijnaldum proved he is a top player while at Liverpool.

He helped the Reds win both the Champions League and Premier League, among other trophies.

Juve is battling to become the top Italian club again, and a move for him could help them become successful faster.

It remains unclear if the Bianconeri will wait until the summer when they have sold most of their current flops before moving for him or if they would try to get their man next month.