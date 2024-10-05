Gleison Bremer’s injury is likely to prompt Juventus to sign a new defender in January, with Bologna’s Sam Beukema now on their radar. The Bianconeri have been linked with various defensive options as they prepare for life without their Brazilian workhorse.
Juve FC Says
Bremer is not replaceable as a player, but we have to bolster our defence in January because we have too many competitions.
Our current squad does not have enough defenders to complete the season without Bremer, considering the number of games we will play if we reach the latter stage of the Champions League and Coppa Italia.
Beukema worked with Motta last season and will not struggle to adapt if he joins us in January.
