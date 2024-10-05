Gleison Bremer’s injury is likely to prompt Juventus to sign a new defender in January, with Bologna’s Sam Beukema now on their radar. The Bianconeri have been linked with various defensive options as they prepare for life without their Brazilian workhorse.

Bremer’s injury comes at a critical time when Juventus is starting to click into gear, and players are beginning to adapt to Thiago Motta’s system. While Bremer cannot be easily replaced, the club is actively seeking to bolster their defence by adding a new centre-back during the January transfer window.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus is closely monitoring Beukema, who has been impressive for Bologna. The Old Lady believes the 25-year-old Dutchman would fit well into Motta’s system and significantly strengthen their squad as they aim to finish the season strongly. A January approach for Beukema appears to be on the cards as Juventus looks to navigate the challenges posed by Bremer’s absence.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is not replaceable as a player, but we have to bolster our defence in January because we have too many competitions.

Our current squad does not have enough defenders to complete the season without Bremer, considering the number of games we will play if we reach the latter stage of the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

Beukema worked with Motta last season and will not struggle to adapt if he joins us in January.