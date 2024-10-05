Bremer’s injury comes at a critical time when Juventus is starting to click into gear, and players are beginning to adapt to Thiago Motta’s system. While Bremer cannot be easily replaced, the club is actively seeking to bolster their defence by adding a new centre-back during the January transfer window.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus is closely monitoring Beukema, who has been impressive for Bologna. The Old Lady believes the 25-year-old Dutchman would fit well into Motta’s system and significantly strengthen their squad as they aim to finish the season strongly. A January approach for Beukema appears to be on the cards as Juventus looks to navigate the challenges posed by Bremer’s absence.