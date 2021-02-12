Juventus monitoring Chelsea ace they just signed

Hakim Ziyech could be on his way to Juventus after just a season at Chelsea.

The Moroccan made a name for himself while on the books of Ajax and secured a move to Chelsea last summer.

He has seen his time in England plagued by injuries before the Blues fired Frank Lampard.

They are now being managed by Thomas Tuchel, who doesn’t seem to fancy him that much.

Chelsea spent so much money before this season and he has become one of their expensive flops who have failed to hit the heights expected of them.

A report in England via Calciomercato claims Juventus is paying attention to how his time in London is going.

If he continues to feature outside the plans of Tuchel, the Bianconeri will make a move for him in the summer.

It adds that Chelsea will be more than happy to allow him to leave the club after just one season.

Life in the Premier League has been harder than normal for the attacker, but his performances for Ajax shows that he is a very talented player and a move to Italy could revitalise him.

He has 2 goals and 4 assists from 19 competitive games for Chelsea this season.