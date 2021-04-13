Juventus monitoring closely as target set for contract talks

Fiorentina are claimed to be eyeing a new contract for striker Dusan Vlahovic, while Juventus are keeping tabs on developments.

The Serbian youngster is enjoying his best senior season to date, with 15 goals and two assists from his 30 Serie A appearances, and is attracting interest in his signature.

His club however have been struggling in the division this term, sitting only eight points off the drop zone with as many matches remaining left to play out.

While they are not expected to get dragged into the lower tier, Corriere Dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) claims that they are hoping to sit down with Vlahovic once they have secured their safety, in hope of strengthening their stance ahead of the transfer window.

He remains under contract until 2023 at present, but with AC Milan and Juve amongst those being linked with a bid to sign the 21 year-old you could be forgiven for believing that he could be tempted to consider his future elsewhere.

Fiorentina may well have a task on their hands to keep Vlahovic this summer, and it remains to be seen whether the player would be willing to agree a new deal with the club at this stage.

Would Valhovic be an ideal player to help us build for the future of Juve?

Patrick