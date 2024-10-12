Juventus is monitoring several players to enhance their squad in the upcoming transfer window, and one of their targets is Arnaud Kalimuendo. The Rennes striker is highly regarded as one of the top young talents in European football, attracting interest from several elite clubs.

Juventus has been tracking Kalimuendo for several months and plans to continue their observation during the international break. He represents the France U21 side, and one of their upcoming matches will be against Cyprus. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juve will have scouts present to assess Kalimuendo’s performance in that game.

The Old Lady has followed him at the club level, but they are also keen to see how he performs internationally, given that he is considered a rising star likely to break into the senior national team soon. While Juve is aware that other clubs are interested in signing him, they could make a move in January if they decide they have seen enough from the striker.

With Arkadiusz Milik out injured until next year, signing Kalimuendo in the January transfer window could be a strategic move for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Kalimuendo has been doing well for Rennes. At 22, he has room for improvement and might improve if we add him to Motta’s squad.