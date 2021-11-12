Juventus monitoring impressive Frenchman shining in Germany

Christopher Nkunku is having a fine season at RB Leipzig and this has attracted the attention of Juventus and several other top clubs.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the best goal contributors in Europe and could become the next French talent to play for Juve.

Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri have been impressed by his performance this season and they could add him to their squad soon.

Juve FC Say

Goal-scoring has been a problem for this Juve team, with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata struggling to score enough for the club.

While Juve’s attackers underperform, Nkunku has 11 goals and 7 assists from 17 competitive matches this season.

He has shown his pedigree in the Champions League and in the German top flight and could be the player that unlocks Juve’s goals.

The Bianconeri will have to see off competition from top clubs to sign him, and this makes the move tricky.

When several clubs are pursuing a player, his next move always comes down to the club that offers him the most money.

Juve isn’t in the position to offer lucrative deals at the moment and that could see them miss out on Nkunku.

However, if they can sell the idea of wearing the Bianconeri shirt to him, he might still choose a move to Turin. For now, let’s keep our fingers crossed on this one.