Juventus are reportedly tracking Sampdoria youngster Giovanni Leoni who has been impressing under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo.

The defender is a youth product of Padova who joined Samp on loan in January with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Due to an injury crisis in the first team, Pirlo had to thrust the 17-year-old into the action. He has thus far made five Serie B appearances for the Blucerciatti while managing to impress on most occasions.

He was even named among the Best XI Serie B players in a recent matchday.

Therefore, the Ligurian club is determined to sign the teenager on a permanent basis.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Leoni might not linger at Sampdoria for too long, with Juventus now tracking his development.

In the last few years, the Bianconeri have been on the hunt for some of the most exciting youngsters in Italy and abroad.

The club has been keen to poach raw talent and allow them to develop within their ranks, which includes the Juventus Next Gen squad.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Old Lady would be able to sway the young Leoni and add him to the club’s ever-growing list of young gems.

Despite his tender age, the Roma native is a towering defender who stands at 193 cm.