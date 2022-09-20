Despite some changes in the management’s higher echelon, some things remain the same at Juventus. For instance, the club is always willing to get involved when there’s an opportunity to swoop for an exciting free agent.

With his contract expiring next summer, Marco Asensio will surely leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old might be one of the most talented players in LaLiga. But similarly to his former teammate Isco, he’s not able to find room at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This season, the winger is yet to start a match for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Instead, he only made two short cameos in the league, and another two in the Champions League, but still managed to find the back of the net.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are monitoring the player’s situation, but they aren’t the only ones on his heel.

In fact, the source claims that Milan are also in contention for Asensio’s services, and even Barcelona could entertain the idea.

Juve FC say

With Angel Di Maria and Juan Cuadrado both potentially leaving at the end of the season, Juventus would do well to sign a younger alternative.

Asensio possesses all the talent and skills in the world, but the Bianconeri must first sort their own issues to restore their status as an attracting destination for top stars.