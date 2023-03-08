On the back of an impressive World Cup campaign, Wojciech Szczesny grabbed the attention of top European clubs who could fancy a summer onslaught.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a potential candidate for the goalkeeper’s signature.

This would be a return to North London for the Pole who rose to fame while representing the Spurs’ arch-rivals Arsenal.

At the moment, Szczesny has the esteem of Max Allegri, but the Juventus management could entertain an enticing offer.

The 32-year-old’s contract runs until 2024 and has an option for an additional year. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri are working on lowering the wage bills, and Tek happens to be one of their highest earners.

So in case of a divorce, the source expects Szczesny’s replacement to be Italian, with three profiles lined up.

The first is Guglielmo Vicario who has established himself as one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in Serie A. At the age of 26, The Empoli man is relatively young, but has already proved to be a competent option.

The second candidate is Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi who currently plays on loan for Cremonese. While he hasn’t been as consistent as Vicario, it should be noted that he’s only 22 and has a lot on the plate in his maiden Serie A campaign, defending the goal for the struggling Tigers.

Finally, Gianluigi Donnarumma remains an outside option. The source believes that the Italy international is no longer untouchable at PSG, but this operation would be too costly for the Bianconeri.