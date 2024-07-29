Juventus are still hoping to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, but are simultaneously keeping an eye on three potential alternatives.

The Bianconeri have already agreed terms with the Dutchman who would earn around 4.5 million euros per year in Turin.

However, the Old Lady hasn’t been able to secure an accord with Atalanta who are requesting 60 million euros to part ways with the 26-year-old.

So according to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based giants are keeping tabs on three other players who can interpret the attacking midfielder role.

The first is Celtic star Matt O’Riley who is coming off a brilliant campaign in Glasgow.

Ironically, the 23-year-old international is being pursued by Atalanta, possibly as a replacement for Koopmeiners.

The 23-year-old is a Fulham youth product who initially struggled for relevance before finding his niche with the Scottish giants.

The second name on the list is Albert Gudmundsson who cemented himself as one of the main revelations in Serie A last season.

The skillful Genoa star has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, above all Inter. The Grifone would be willing to sell for a transfer fee between 30 and 35 million euros.

Finally, the source names Monaco’s rising star Maghnes Akliouche who is currently representing France U23 at the Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in Ligue 1, but the French principality side has just recently armored him with a new contract valid until 2028, which suggests that the Frenchman won’t come cheap.