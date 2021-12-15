Juventus monitoring top quality Premier League contract rebel

Antonio Rudiger would become one of the finest free agents on the market next summer if he doesn’t sign a new Chelsea deal.

The German defender has been in talks with the Blues over a new contract for some time now, but progress has been limited.

The former Roma man has been an ever-present in their team since Thomas Tuchel became manager and helped them to win the Champions League last season.

That should be enough to prompt Chelsea to pay him what he wants, but both parties have still not found an agreement.

Real Madrid has been tipped to sign him as a free agent like they signed David Alaba last summer.

However, Football Italia insists Juventus is also monitoring his situation at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Rudiger is one of the finest defenders in Europe and his previous experience playing in Serie A with AS Roma means he would need less time to get used to playing for the Bianconeri.

Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are nearing the end of their careers and Rudiger can form a solid defensive partnership with Matthijs de Ligt when both Italians leave.

But the lure of playing for Madrid could make it hard for Juve to compete with Los Blancos.