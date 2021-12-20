Juventus monitoring two young lower league strikers as possible signings

Lorenzo Lucca and Luca Moro are on the radar of Juventus as they plan for the future.

The Bianconeri want to reduce the average age of their players in the next few seasons and have signed young players in almost every position on their team.

However, they are not done yet, and Tuttomercatoweb says they also have an interest in Pisa man, Lucca and Catania’s Moro.

Lucca is 21, while Moro is 20. The latter has been in great form in Serie C and has scored 18 goals in 16 matches.

That is a solid stat and should impress anyone who listens to it, regardless of the level of football he is playing now.

If he keeps performing that well, he could play in Serie A next season and Juve wants to be his next club.

Juve FC Says

Lucca and Moro are talents for the future, and Juve would need to keep monitoring how they develop.

Both players have other suitors, and this means Juve could miss out on signing either if an admirer makes their move next month.

But that shouldn’t be enough reason for the Bianconeri to rush to sign them because they simply cannot solve our current goal-scoring problems.