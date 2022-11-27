Juventus has been named as one of the clubs monitoring American attacker Christian Pulisic as he leads his nation at the World Cup.

The Chelsea man is one of the key men for the USA as they attempt to move out of a tough group.

He was in stunning form in their match against England yesterday and a new report reveals Juve is keeping an eye on him.

Calciomercato claims he is one attacker they consider good for their team.

They are not the only suitor he has, but Max Allegri’s side seems confident they will get their man eventually.

His future at Chelsea remains uncertain as he struggles to get regular playing time and the Blues could be tempted to cash in on him.

Juve FC Says

Pulisic is an exciting attacker on the field and the only reason he doesn’t play much at Chelsea is that they have an abundance of talent there.

This could also be good for a buying club like Juventus because they will get a player that will be eager to play on a regular basis and arrive at the club nice and fresh.

For now, we need to continue watching him and be sure he is a player who will suit our style of play.