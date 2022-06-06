Pogba
Juventus ‘more than confident’ on signing World Cup winner this summer

June 7, 2022 - 12:58 am

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Juventus are ‘more than confident’ of signing Paul Pogba again this summer, with PSG and Real Madrid now accepting that they need to look elsewhere.

The Old Lady’s midfield has struggled for balance this season, with a number of personnel changes having been forced via injuries throughout the campaign, and Pogba could well come in to take some of the creative pressure off of his teammates.

The France international’s time back in the Premier League hasn’t quite gone to plan, with him coming in for many unnecessary criticisms since returning to Old Trafford for a once-World Record fee, but he now looks set to return to where he flourished previously.

I can’t hide the fact that I’m excited imagining him back in Turin, although we will have to wait and see whether it brings the balance that we crave.

Max Allegri has enjoyed getting the best out of Pogba previously, and I have no doubts that he will be a hit back in Italy on his return.

We still have other areas of the team which definitely need strengthening this summer, but Pogba will be a huge boost to our bid to return to the top of the table next term.

