Juventus have set their sights on Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand who could be the right solution to plug the gap in the middle of the park.

The Dermark international has been on a steady rise over the past few years. He began his career at FC Copenhagen and then went to play in Austria for Admira Wacker between 2018 and 2021.

Afterwards, the defensive midfielder joined Lecce and helped the club earn promotion to Serie A in 2022. He then managed to impress in the Italian top flight, which prompted a transfer to Sporting in the summer of 2023.

Juventus looking to bring Morten Hjulmand back to Serie A

Hjulmand almost immediately cemented himself as a regular starter for the Lisbon-based giants, playing an integral role in their back-to-back league triumphs. He has also become the club’s captain.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have identified Hjulmand as the ideal target to bolster their midfield. After all, the Dane is ready to enter his peak years now that he’s 26, and has also accumulated enough Serie A experience during his time at the Via del Mare.

As the source explains, the Sporting star would arrive as a replacement for Douglas Luiz who is expected to leave the club after a single underwhelming campaign in Turin.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus aiming to make way for Hjulmand by offloading Douglas Luiz

The Brazilian midfielder failed to cement himself as a regular starter at Thiago Motta’s court, as he was impeded by physical problems. Following the arrival of Igor Tudor, he has been almost omitted from the club’s plans.

The Turin-based newspaper notes that Luiz has attracted interest from the Premier League, with Leeds United emerging as his staunchest admirers.

Juventus will be looking to sell the former Aston Villa star for a figure in the region of €40 million, which also happens to be Sporting’s expected asking price for Hjulmand.