Juventus are reportedly planning a potential onslaught for Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto ahead of the January transfer window.
The Bianconeri have ill-advisedly deprived themselves of important options on the right flank by selling Alberto Costa to Porto, Timothy Weah to Olympique Marseille, and Nicolo Savona to Nottingham Forest.
On the other hand, the Serie A giants brought in Joao Mario, but he hasn’t been able to carve himself a starting role in Igor Tudor’s formation, despite being the only natural right wingback in the squad. Instead, Pierre Kalulu has been shifted to a more advanced role to cover for the deficiency.
Juventus could turn to Malo Gusto in January
This far-from-ideal situation must certainly be addressed in January. Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto continue to monitor the situation of Nahuel Molina, who lost his starting berth at Atletico Madrid.
The Argentine was the first name on the Old Lady’s shortlist in the summer, but the stars never lined up, so the 27-year-old ended up lingering in the Spanish capital.
While Molina remains one of the club’s main targets, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) has identified Gusto as an alternative option.
The 22-year-old is a youth product of Olympique Lyonnais, who made the move to Chelsea in 2023.
Gusto’s current situation at Chelsea
This season, the Frenchman has been in and out of the starting lineup. In recent weeks, Enzo Maresca has been favouring club captain Reece James, who has returned to full fitness, while occasionally fielding Gusto as an emergency defensive midfielder.
While the attributes of the France international would seemingly suit Tudor’s playing system, the West Londoners might be reluctant to sell the player, especially in the middle of the season.
The two clubs did business last January, with Juventus signing Renato Veiga on loan, but they couldn’t find an agreement on a permanent transfer last summer, so the Portuguese defender ended up signing for Villarreal.
I don’t think this will happen. They need cover for James because of his extensive injury history. Gusto would be a fantastic signing for us. Sadly I don’t think this will happen. Molina falls into the same category as SMS – we’ve been liked with him for years but nothing ever happens. I don’t see that changing.