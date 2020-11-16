Juventus move for AC Milan star could happen as soon as January

Hakan Calhanoglu is a player in demand as he enters the final few months of his AC Milan contract.

The Turkish midfielder has been a success in Serie A since he joined AC Milan in 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen.

He is one of the most important players in the Milan side and the club will want to keep hold of him.

However, negotiations over a new deal haven’t made much progress so far and it seems that he may leave them.

Tuttosport claims that Milan hasn’t allowed his contract situation to bother them too much even though they want to retain his services for a longer period.

However, they will remain calm until his deal expires so that they are sure that he won’t sign a new deal with them.

It then adds that it puts Milan in a position to lose him to another team on a pre-contract agreement by the start of next year.

Juventus and Inter Milan have been credited with an interest in signing him and the report claims that the Italian champions have a “strong” interest in him.

When compared with the interest from Inter, the report claims that Juventus are ahead in the race.

It also speaks about the Bianconeri’s reputation for landing the best free agents in the market.