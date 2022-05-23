Juventus has long been admirers of Jorginho even when he played in Serie A for Napoli.

The Brazilian-Italian midfielder has since moved to Chelsea, where he has won several club trophies.

His current deal with the Blues ends in the summer of 2023 and they have been stopped from offering him a new one pending when the club is sold.

The midfielder remains a key player for them, but a return to Italy cannot be ruled out.

Juve struggled in midfield in the just-concluded season and they want to fix that problem in the summer.

The Bianconeri consider him an ideal signing who can lift the level of their performance in that position.

However, Fabrizio Romano has been following the situation and told Caught Offside that talks have not advanced because it depends on his present employers.

The Blues might want to demand a huge fee to sell him, but the transfer insider maintains that Juve will not pay over the odds for him.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and he has proven his quality over the last few seasons.

The Azzurri star has the quality to thrive in Serie A and he showed that during his stint at Napoli.

If we add him to our squad, his quality will shine through in our performances and that should help us get better results in the 2021/2022 campaign.