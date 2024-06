Juve and Aston Villa are in talks, with the Brazilian midfielder expected to move to Turin. In return, Samuel Iling-Junior, Weston McKennie, and some cash will go the other way.

Juve has been following Luiz for some time, and Thiago Motta wants him to join his squad at the Allianz Stadium.

The new Juventus manager will be delighted to hear that a lot of progress has been made in the talks, with Tuttomercatoweb confirming that they are now at an advanced stage.

It reveals that a full agreement has been reached, and all parties are now taking the final steps toward confirming the transfer permanently.