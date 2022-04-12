Juventus move for Euro 2020 winner still depends on the departure of another striker

Juventus remains in the running for Giacomo Raspadori as they continue to scout for new players to add to their squad.

The striker could become Italy’s next main man after their recent failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Bianconeri have been watching the Sassuolo star for some time now as he develops his game in the Italian top flight.

He looks set to be one of the top Italian players in the next decade and Juve would love to have him in their squad.

A summer move for him is in the works, but Tuttomercatoweb claims they will have to offload Moise Kean before they can sign him.

Kean is on an initial two-year loan deal at the Allianz Stadium from Everton and this is only the first season.

They need to find another club who will take over the second year of the loan before they can free themselves of his responsibility.

After that, they can push ahead to make Raspadori a member of their team.

Juve FC Says

Kean and Raspadori are similar players and the difference might be that the former is at a bigger club and he is struggling for playing minutes now.

Juve could get the best out of him by playing him more often, but signing a new player like Raspadori is usually more exciting.

Nonetheless, there is no guarantee that the Sassuolo man will get enough playing chances if he moves to the Allianz Stadium.