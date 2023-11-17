Juventus has expressed interest in PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz, and while the transfer seemed plausible due to his limited playing time at the Parc des Princes, recent reports indicate that the move has become complicated. Despite Ruiz’s familiarity with Serie A from his time at Napoli, certain obstacles have emerged.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the transfer is facing challenges primarily because of Ruiz’s substantial salary at PSG, which Juventus may find difficult to match for the second half of the season. Additionally, PSG is reportedly only willing to let him leave if Juventus sign him at the end of the term for around 30 million euros—an arrangement that Juventus is unable to fulfil.

Given these circumstances, the report suggests that Juventus is likely to shift its focus to other transfer targets, as the complexities surrounding the Ruiz deal make it less feasible for the club at this time.

Juve FC Says

The conditions to do a deal for Ruiz are many, and we do not need to spend that much money on him.

Instead, we can wait until the summer and sign a proper midfielder who will do better than the Spaniard.