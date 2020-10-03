Juventus move for long term target is being held up for one main reason

Juventus are looking to land Federico Chiesa before the transfer window shuts on Monday. But the Italians need to sell some of their current players and they are struggling to do so.

They have just managed to send Danielle Rugani to Rennes on-loan for the rest of the season, but they still want to move Sami Khedira, Douglas Costa and Mattia De Sciglio.

Corriere Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia claims that De Sciglio has rejected a move to join Celtic this summer after the Scottish side failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Douglas Costa has also rejected a move to Wolves, saying that he will only leave Juventus for a top club.

Juve was hoping to make €40m from the sale of Costa and that would also free them from the Brazilian’s €6m per season salary.

Khedira has been told that he can leave the club for free, but the German has made it clear that he will only leave the Turin side if he is paid his final year wages in full.

The same report also states that Juve has already struck an agreement with Fiorentina over Chiesa that will see them pay a €10m loan fee for this season and make the transfer permanent for €50m paid over four years starting from next summer.