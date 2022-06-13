Juventus move for Pogba could break down as a new suitor pushes to sign him

Juventus’ move for Paul Pogba is facing a new challenge as PSG refuses to give up on signing the World Cup winner.

Pogba has run down his contract at Manchester United and he has been negotiating to re-join Juventus as a free agent this summer.

The Bianconeri seemed to make progress and they remain confident the Frenchman will accept their offer.

However, PSG has also refused to give up on their efforts to lure him to France and they are still fighting.

La Repubblica, as reported by Football Italia claims the French champions are now pushing to add him to their squad in another late attempt to stop him from moving to Juve.

They have offered him a deal worth €13.5m net per season plus add-ons, which is way more than Juve has offered him.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has made a lot of money in his career and he saw how miserable his money-spinning spell at United was.

The midfielder knows he was loved and appreciated at Juve during his first spell and he could also enjoy that if he returns.

But in France, there could be criticism as much as he received from the English fans and media.