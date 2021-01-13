Juventus move for Uzbek star postponed until the summer

With Juventus reportedly keen to sign a new striker this month, they have been linked with a move for Genoa’s Uzbekistani star, Eldor Shomurodov.

He only moved to Italy in the summer, but the Bianconeri has seen enough to consider him a good back up to Alvaro Morata.

The need to get back to the top of the league table means that Juventus will be keen to sign a new striker in this transfer window.

However, Calciomercato is reporting that they are no longer minded to sign him this month.

Fabio Paratici remains an admirer and will want him in the colours of the Bianconeri, but that move will only happen in the summer now.

Juve has relied on Morata as their only target man so far in this campaign, and he hasn’t given them a reason not to trust him.

But championship-winning teams cannot rely on a single striker, which has forced the Bianconeri to consider signing another attacker this month.

The move for Shomurodov might have been put on hold until the summer, but Juve has other transfer targets to work with and they might still land one of the likes of Graziano Pelle or Olivier Giroud.