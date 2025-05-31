For several months, Juventus have remained persistent in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, but their chances of securing his signature appear to have diminished significantly.

The Nigerian striker is among the players Napoli are prepared to sell, and he was sent out on loan to Galatasaray last season. His performances during that spell were impressive enough to maintain his market value, reaffirming his status as one of the most effective forwards currently active in Serie A.

Juventus Interest in Osimhen Now Complicated

Napoli have since moved on from Osimhen and are now eager to secure a permanent transfer for the forward ahead of the upcoming season. With their plans clearly not involving a return to Naples, the club is actively seeking a buyer willing to meet their valuation.

At Juventus, the drive to bring Osimhen to Turin had largely been spearheaded by sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. His determination to secure the striker was contingent upon Juventus achieving qualification for the Champions League, which would provide the financial backing required for such a high-profile transfer.

However, Giuntoli’s position at the club has now become unstable. Having reportedly lost the board’s trust, he has been sidelined from key decision-making and is expected to be dismissed in the near future.

Victor Osimhen (Getty Images)

Shift in Transfer Strategy Following Internal Changes

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus are now expected to abandon their interest in Osimhen, with the uncertainty surrounding Giuntoli’s future severely complicating any potential deal. The report suggests that the club’s plans to move for the striker have been disrupted as a direct result of the sporting director’s likely departure.

The situation marks a significant shift in strategy for Juventus, which had previously viewed Osimhen as a cornerstone of their future ambitions. The departure of Giuntoli would not only end his individual efforts to sign the Nigerian but also force the club to reassess its broader recruitment plans.

Osimhen remains a world-class forward, and there are opinions that Juventus should still pursue him even if Giuntoli exits. However, with internal changes affecting key operations, it is unclear whether the club will be in a position to proceed with such a major acquisition.