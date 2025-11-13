Juventus are reportedly following young Modena right-back Gady-Pierre Beyuku, who has been making waves in Serie B.

The 19-year-old began his career at Versailles’ academy, and then had stints at Bobigny before arriving in Italy through the gates of Triestina in January 2024.

Following a brief spell in the youth ranks of the Serie C club, he was poached by Modena in the summer of 2024, and immediately entrusted with a first-team berth.

Juventus interested in Modena teenager Gady-Pierre Beyuku

Beyuku has made seven appearances for the Canarini in Serie B this term, and is considered one of the brightest prospects in Italy’s second tier.

The young defender has also impressed while representing France in the U20 World Cup, earning himself several suitors in the process.

According to Tuttosport, Beyuku has landed on Juve’s shortlist. The Bianconeri are thus considering launching an attempt to sway him in January.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper warns that Modena would like to keep their best players until the end of the season, as they don’t want to diminish their chances of securing a dream promotion to Serie A.

The Emilian club currently sits second in the Serie B table, behind league leaders Monza.

Therefore, Juventus, or any other suitor for that matter, should have a bigger chance at landing Beyuku in the summer, rather than January.

Juventus desperate for right-back reinforcement

It should also be noted that the teenager’s contract with Modena will expire at the end of the season, but each party has the option to renew it for another two years.

Beyeku can cover several roles at the back, but he’s primarily considered a right-back who excels in the defensive phase.

This is a role that Juventus certainly need to bolster, as Joao Mario has yet to lock himself a starting role. But while the Modena youngster is considered an exciting prospect, the Bianconeri supporters are certainly holding out for a more accomplished profile, someone like Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina.