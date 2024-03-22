A report warns Juventus of incoming competition from Liverpool in the race to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri have identified the Dutchman as their primary transfer target to enhance the middle of the park for next season.

The 26-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most enticing players in his position since joining La Dea in 2021. He has already hit double figures in Serie A by scoring 10 goals this term.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based giants will have to splash at least 50 million euros to secure the player’s services.

The Orobici currently value their prized asset at 60 million euros. And in any case, they wouldn’t accept an offer below 50M.

So despite being a keen admirer of Koopmeienrs, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli hasn’t made a concrete move just yet. He realizes that the club can’t afford to sign the player before securing Champions League qualification.

While Max Allegri’s men seemingly had it in the bag, the situation has drastically changed in the last two months, with the team dropping points on almost every corner.

The pink newspaper adds that Juve’s plan includes the sale of Matias Soulé, a move that should generate at least 30 million euros. The management would then reinvest this amount on the Netherlands international.

Nevertheless, the source urges the Serie A giants to accelerate their plans, as Liverpool could enter the fray and splash all competition out of the water.

Moreover, Koopmeienrs had already declared his willingness to join the Premier League in a new interview.