Juventus has been targeting Olympique Lyon right-back Malo Gusto as he develops into a top talent at the Ligue 1 club.

The Bianconeri want to bolster both full-back spots on their team and have scouted Europe for the best talent to add to their group.

Gusto is one player on their wishlist, and they could move for him at the end of this season, but they must act fast to avoid missing out on the move for him.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Manchester United is also interested in signing him as they look for cover at their right-back spot.

The report reveals the English club is so keen they could add him to their squad for around 30m euros by the next transfer window.

That money should be enough for Lyon to sell a player who just broke into their first team, and Juve must be worried.

Juve FC Says

Gusto has been doing well as he develops his career, and the youngster could get even better on our books.

If he can become a regular in Turin immediately, he will serve us for up to a decade, but we must take United’s interest seriously.

They have the money and influence to convince him to join them, so we must act fast to beat them to his signature.