Juventus is hopeful that Francisco Conceição and Dusan Vlahović will regain fitness in time for their crucial clash against Atalanta tonight.

Both players missed the Bianconeri’s recent one-all draw against Torino due to injuries, and their absence was keenly felt in a match where Juve struggled to assert dominance. With Atalanta posing a much sterner challenge than Torino, the pressure is on to field a stronger team for the fixture.

Juventus remains unbeaten in the league this season, yet their performances have been far from convincing. They have struggled to convert draws into wins, and a victory against La Dea could provide a significant boost to their confidence as they navigate this critical phase of the campaign.

Atalanta, too, has faced difficulties recently and will be equally eager to claim three points to revitalise their season. The stakes are high for both teams, making the availability of key players like Vlahović and Conceição even more crucial for Juventus.

Massimo Pavan has not held back in voicing his concerns about the club’s recurring injury issues. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he stressed the importance of having the duo fit for the upcoming match and questioned the medical team’s handling of the situation:

“If they do not recover for tomorrow, it means that the medical staff has made a mistake. Juve is in the decisive month of the season and is constantly struggling with too many injuries, even against Torino, there were six, plus Danilo, out of the squad. It is an unacceptable situation.”

The concerns raised by Pavan highlight a broader issue within Juventus, as injuries continue to plague the squad during pivotal moments of the season. The club’s medical staff will face scrutiny if Conceição and Vlahović are unavailable for yet another key game.

As two of Juventus’ most influential players, their return would significantly bolster the team’s chances of securing a victory against Atalanta. If they remain sidelined, Juventus risks not only dropping valuable points but also further frustrating their fans, who expect better results from a team with such high ambitions.