Juventus must avoid becoming a selling club

Juventus has traditionally been one of the biggest clubs in the world, however, times are changing and there is a real danger of the club losing that reputation.

It all comes down to money and the rise of the Premier League and the struggle to stay competitive.

It also has not helped that there was a pandemic which forced games to be played behind closed doors, but while Juve is struggling to balance the books, the Premier League teams are spending like crazy and paying wages that the Bianconeri simply cannot compete with.

Add all the financial scandals engulfing the club and you have the perfect storm for an entity that could see itself fast become a selling club just to keep its head above water.

All this is fairly depressing for a lot of Juve fans, though they can at least visit a casino online and escape from the dark clouds descending on Turin and enjoy themselves.

Rumours are rife that the club may sell Dusan Vlahovic, a player that Juve was going to build a team around and if that is not enough, almost every player linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium is either an emerging talent or a free agent.

We are not seeing the best players in the world linked with Juve anymore, those days have gone, for the time being at least.

The Qatar World Cup has just concluded and usually, the stars of the competition not associated with an elite club are touted for moves to bigger clubs, the likes of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and PSV’s Cody Gakpo are just three examples.

It is quite noticeable that Juventus is rarely named as a club ready to splash big money on those players and when they are, it is dependent on Juve selling first.

The brutal truth is that Juventus can no longer afford the best in the world anymore and there is more chance that they will have to sell their top stars instead.

Can it change?

Probably not in the short term simply because it is TV money that drives the Premier League, not sponsorship money or ticket sales and Serie A is just not as valuable as the Premier League and while ever that remains the case, Juve will continue to struggle and will have little choice but to sell its most valuable assets if the Englishy clubs come calling.

Juve cannot reject a 100 million euro offer for Vlahovic or 70 million for Federico Chiesa or whatever his valuation is and that sort of figure is easily affordable to a good eight Premier League teams.

If Man City or Chelsea or even Newcastle United table that amount of money, it is highly likely the Juve board will accept, they have to if they want to meet financial fair play.

It has not happened yet but if Juventus does sell the likes of Vlahovic or Chiesa then they will have become a selling club, whether we like it or not.