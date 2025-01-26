Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have yet to agree on a new contract, and time is running out for both parties to extend his deal.

In the summer, the Bianconeri were forced to sell Federico Chiesa at a low price to Liverpool after his contract entered its final year at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus showed little interest in keeping him, and his injury record made him less of a loss to the club.

Now, as they approach the summer of 2025, Juventus may find themselves in a similar situation with Vlahovic, despite their desire to retain the Serbian forward.

Since the start of the season, talks have been ongoing over a contract extension, but reports suggest Vlahovic is unwilling to accept a pay cut. As one of the club’s most prominent players, he is set to become the highest earner at Juve in the final year of his current contract.

There have been concerns over his compatibility with the new manager, and Juventus attempted to sell him in the summer. While Vlahovic has netted some crucial goals, the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani has reduced his playing time, and he is expected to feature in fewer games moving forward.

Juve is unlikely to tolerate a dip in his performances, in the same way, Dutch punters will not accept anything less than the best betting sites in the Netherlands which means that Vlahovic will need to step up if he wants to maintain a regular place in the starting XI. Juventus hopes to secure a new deal to protect his value, but there remains uncertainty about whether Vlahovic will sign fresh terms.

Why Juventus must prepare to lose Vlahovic cheaply

One of the key factors influencing a player’s market value is the remaining time on their contract, and Vlahovic doesn’t have much left.

The Serbian forward will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and he is widely expected to leave Juventus. While his next destination remains uncertain, the Bianconeri must be prepared to take a financial hit if he departs.

At present, Juventus is looking to secure around €50 million for Vlahovic, but this is the last window where they can expect to demand more than half of that figure.

At the end of this season, other clubs will know they can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him as early as January 2026. This could significantly reduce his transfer value.

Juventus must start planning for his departure, including adjusting his valuation on the balance sheet.

However, the club may not feel the impact of his exit too heavily on the pitch if Randal Kolo Muani proves to be a success. The French striker was a standout performer at Eintracht Frankfurt, and if he performs well in Turin, Juventus will likely feel confident in moving forward without Vlahovic, particularly if they secure him on a permanent deal.