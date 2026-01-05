Juventus are reportedly serious about bringing Federico Chiesa back from Liverpool, but they must play a long game.

The 28-year-old was a popular figure among Bianconeri supporters during his time between 2020 and 2024.

Following his controversial move from Fiorentina, the winger cemented himself as a key player at the club, especially during his maiden campaign under Andrea Pirlo.

The player’s momentum was halted by a horrendous ACL injury suffered in January 2022, but he remained important to the cause, at least until the arrival of Thiago Motta, who immediately dropped him from his plans.

Federico Chiesa is real target for Juventus

After becoming an outcast at Juventus, Chiesa joined Liverpool in August 2024. However, Arne Slot has been reluctant to use him, even though the forward seldom disgraced himself when given the opportunity.

In recent weeks, several sources in Italy have identified Chiesa as a potential target for Juventus, who are looking to bolster their attacking ranks in January, at least if they can find suitable opportunities.

Federico Chiesa (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The Fiorentina youth product can be a backup for Kenan Yildiz on the left wing, or act as a false 9, especially with Lois Openda and Jonathan David struggling for goals.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Euro 2020 winner is a genuine target for the Serie A giants, even though his arrival cannot materialise in the coming days.

When would Liverpool release Chiesa?

As the source explains, Liverpool aren’t willing to relinquish Chiesa’s services while Mohamed Salah is on international duty. The Egyptian could remain unavailable until the conclusion of the African Cup of Nations on January 18.

Therefore, the reigning Premier League champions won’t sanction the Italian’s departure before the final 10 days in January.

For their part, Juventus have recently appointed Marco Ottolini as their new sporting director, and the latter has been described as a calm and collected figure who is happy to take his time in order to assess his options in the market.

Hence, Juventus shouldn’t be repelled by the delay, as it would allow him to consider other options that could surface in the coming weeks.