Juventus is looking to add Jonathan David to their squad at the end of this season, as the Canadian forward continues to impress with his goal-scoring performances for Lille in Ligue 1. David has been in excellent form, and his consistent displays have attracted the attention of top clubs across Europe. Lille, aware that David will likely leave this summer, has reportedly stopped trying to retain him for the upcoming season, making him one of the most coveted free agents of the summer.

As his contract nears its end, several clubs have emerged as potential suitors for the striker. While there is plenty of interest from clubs outside of Italy, Juventus is facing strong competition within Serie A from Inter Milan, Napoli, and AS Roma. According to Calciomercato, these clubs are all hoping to secure the services of David and believe they stand a chance, especially as he will be available on a free transfer.

Juventus, however, is confident that they could win the race for David’s signature. The Bianconeri are looking to strengthen their attacking options, and David’s arrival could be a key part of that plan. Should Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic both leave the club, David could potentially replace them as the focal point of the attack. Kolo Muani’s future is uncertain, and with the possibility of Motta being sacked, his return to Juventus could be unlikely. Meanwhile, Vlahovic has been tipped to depart as his contract is set to expire in just over a year, leaving Juventus to seek a replacement.

David is regarded as one of the most talented strikers currently available on the market. His versatility, goal-scoring ability, and technical skills make him a highly attractive prospect for any club. For Juventus, securing his signature would be a reassuring step forward in bolstering their attacking options for the future, and it would be a significant move for the club as they look to maintain their competitive edge both domestically and in European competitions. Given the competition from other top Italian clubs, Juventus must act swiftly and decisively to ensure they win the race for David’s signature, which would provide the club with a player capable of making an immediate impact in their forward line.