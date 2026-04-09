Jonathan David has been poor for Juventus since he moved to the Allianz Stadium at the start of this season.

The Canadian arrived in Turin as one of the best strikers in Europe, and he was expected to come in and displace Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve was prepared to sell Vlahovic in the summer, believing that they now had one of the finest forwards on the continent within their squad.

However, it did not take long for them to realise that David is not as effective as they believed, particularly as the striker had never previously played in Serie A.

Struggles in Transition

In Ligue 1, he was one of the standout performers and led Lille to some impressive results, although they did not secure major honours after winning the league title in his first season at the club.

Since arriving in Turin, the striker has continued to display poor form over the course of the season, and Juve has now concluded that he is simply not good enough for their team.

The men in black and white believe he might still improve, but as time passes, it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to maintain faith in the Canadian forward.

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System versus Strengths

Juve has had two managers since he arrived, yet he has struggled to find the back of the net. Because he has been unable to reach his best form under Luciano Spalletti, the club now believes he may need to be replaced by a more effective striker.

However, one aspect that has not been sufficiently discussed is Juve not playing to his strengths, as the Old Lady appears more focused on the striker adapting to their system.

If Juve wants David to lead the line and score consistently, the team must be built around his strengths, as he possesses several key attributes.

Instead, Juve has focused on waiting for him to adapt to the demands of playing for the club and to the system implemented by the manager.

That approach works in many cases, but there are times when it does not, which appears to be the situation for David.

He needs the team to play to his strengths, and his teammates must supply him with the ball in the manner that suits him best, rather than simply delivering it forward.

If Juve cannot make this adjustment to suit his qualities, then they will likely continue to struggle to help him score goals.