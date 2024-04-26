Juventus continues to monitor Joshua Zirkzee, but they are not the only club interested in the impressive Dutchman.

The striker is expected to leave Bologna at the end of this season, even if they qualify for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri are a considerably bigger club, and he would jump at the chance to become one of their players as this campaign comes to an end.

Juve, however, has many strikers in their squad and must make room before he can join them.

While the futures of players like Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik remain uncertain, Dusan Vlahovic could be the one to make way for Zirkzee.

A report on Tuttojuve suggests that because Dusan Vlahovic will soon begin earning 12 million euros net per season, his future is a priority for the club, which might consider selling him.

If they cannot reach an agreement on a salary reduction or find a buyer for the Serbian, it will be challenging for them to add Zirkzee to their squad, as the Dutchman will command a significant transfer fee and a high wage.

Zirkzee is essentially considered a replacement for Vlahovic, and if the Serbian stays, Juve could miss out on signing Zirkzee.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee is one of the finest players in the league now, and the attacker will do well on our squad list. However, solving the Vlahovic problem is also important.