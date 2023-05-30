Last summer, Arkadiusz Milik joined Juventus on loan with an option to buy from Olympique Marseille.

The Polish striker scored nine goals across all competitions this season, but his form has regressed following his recent return from injury, leaving his future in Turin hanging in the balance.

According to Orazio Accomando, Juventus must make a decision on Milik’s future before the 31st of May.

“Milik’s future must be clarified by 31 May,” said the Italian journalist in his appearance on DAZN via TuttoJuve.

“The Bianconeri will have to decide whether to pay Marseille the 7 million for the redemption of the Pole. At the moment there is no contact between the two clubs”.

The Italian club has already paid two million euros as loan fees, but can make the move permanent for another 7 million.

Juve FC say

While it hasn’t been the player’s most prolific campaign, he still showcased positive signs earlier in the season. He also outperformed Dusan Vlahovic on several occasions.

Moreover, the striker’s price tag is considered to be a bargain in the current market valuations. So even if the Bianconeri end up parting ways with the former Napoli man, they might be able to make a profit from a sale.