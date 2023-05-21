Juventus must get maximum points from remaining games declares Massimo Pavan

Massimo Pavan insists Juventus’ remainings matches of the season are a must-win after they crashed out of the Europa League.

The Bianconeri will end this season with no trophies after being eliminated from the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla.

Max Allegri’s men can finish this season in second position despite their poor start to the campaign, but that would require them to finish with a flourish by winning their remaining games of the season.

Pavan says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We need nine points to reach a total of 78, and if we are still eliminated from the next Champions League, someone will simply have to be ashamed. If the club were to be deprived of what was earned on the field, I don’t rule out the possibility that the fans may react accordingly.”

Juve FC Says

We need to finish this season well with a place in the top two and that will require the boys to get over the loss to Sevilla and return to form in the best possible manner.

The next games we have in the league will be challenging because the boys are out of the running to win any trophy, but we expect them to still perform well.